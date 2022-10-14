Welcome to Westoberfest

A wide collection of local and regional breweries will serve up their favorite seasonal craft beer tastings at Westoberfest from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on Elm Street in downtown Westport.

Local culinary favorites Walrus Alley, Manna Toast, Kneads, Nit Noi, Dough Girls and Brigy Bites will also be on hand, as will Easton-based duo Amber Anchor, brought to you by Compass.

Beyond the craft-beer experience, there will be a designated kids and family area adjacent to the beer where the fest will host a pumpkin giveaway. The Artist Collective of Westport will be onsite to help any kids eager to decorate their pumpkins, MoCa Westport will have a decorate- your-own-tote activity and Earthplace will have a seed bomb-making activity as well as an animal artifacts interactive exhibit.

Westoberfest, rain or shine, is brought to you in partnership with Ninety9Bottles, Compass, the KMS Team at Compass, Lux Bond & Green, Jaguar/Landrover, Riverside Realty Group, David Adam Realty, Manna Toast, Frontier, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Anderson Renewal, Dream Spa, Gault Family Companies, Bridgewater Chocolates, Bobbles & Lace, The Artists Collective of Westport, MoCa Westport, Earthplace, Pink Aid and Sustainable Westport.

Westoberfest family activities are free to the public. For craft beer-tasting tickets, visit westportdowntown.com.