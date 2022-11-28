WCA honors three who’ve shaped Westchester

It was a night to reflect on leadership and legacies as the Westchester County Association held its 72nd annual dinner Nov. 17 in the ballroom of the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown.

More than 450 movers and shakers gathered as the association, a driving force in the county’s business and economic development, honored three men whose gifts and vision have respectively shaped real estate, health care and municipal government here – Robert P. Weisz, president and CEO of the RPW Group Inc., Anthony Viceroy, president and COO of Summit Health, and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

“What makes Westchester special is the talent of the people, and the WCA represents the best of the best,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in remarks that addressed leading in an age of uncertainty. “In this room, and in the three leaders you are honoring, there is talent in every field of endeavor. These honorees have learned what the true challenge of leadership is, which is to adapt to changing times. I learn every day from your examples. Thank you for all that you have done.”

Added Michael N. Romita, the WCA’s president and CEO: “The honorees… are strategic thinkers who seize opportunities, drive investment and play an essential role in strengthening economic vitality in Westchester. It is our honor to recognize their achievements and efforts to shape Westchester’s future.”

