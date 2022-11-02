Vrooming into a stylish holiday

Luxury supercar maker, McLaren Automotive, has unveiled its 2022 gift guide for the holidays, helping Santa out with APL I McLaren HySpeed Sneakers, the McLaren X TUMI CX6 Collection and a reproduction Artura Model Car for the supercar enthusiast in your life (or maybe yourself).

The APL I McLaren HySpeed footwear collection emphasizes innovative technology, utilitarian design and masterful construction. Unveiling an entirely new silhouette, this performance-focused collaboration with chic, streamlined aesthetics was inspired by McLaren’s iconic supercars and hypercars, directly influenced by McLaren’s “form follows function” ethos, a phrase first coined by architect Louis Sullivan. $450. Available at McLaren Hyspeed | APL Shoes (athleticpropulsionlabs.com).

For the stylish, avid traveler, the just-released TUMI X McLaren CX6 Collection of luggage and travel accessories may be essential. Fusing McLaren’s signature carbon fiber material with TUMI’s formidable craftsmanship, this collection encompasses the DNA of both brands in a marriage of innovation and design. Engineered in high-performance fabrics, the collection includes the Aero International Expandable four-wheel carry-on in carbon and molded carbon fiber with Tegris side panels, the Velocity Backpack, the Torque Sling and the Quantum Duffel, which are complete with leather trim detailing. Starting at $995. Available at TUMI | McLaren (TUMI.com).

In celebration of McLaren’s new, next-generation hybrid supercar, the Artura, McLaren presents the GT Spirit Model Car, a reproduction of the McLaren Artura. Manufactured in 1:18 scale in a striking bright green color, this resin model is made in a limited series and numbered under the chassis. It’s the perfect present for the McLaren fan in your life – big or small. $181. Available at RMTOYS.