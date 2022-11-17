Untied, a new salon, opens in Chappaqua

After the Covid shutdown, hairdresser Paige Stelzl worked night and day to catch up with all of her clients. Stelzl’s hard work has paid off. Her one-chair salon has now expanded to become Untied, a new salon at 91 Bedford Road, Suite 3, in Chappaqua that focuses on blow drying and styling. It’s having its grand opening the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more, call 914-598-3533 or write contact@bookuntied.com.