U.S. News & World Report’s College Guide salutes Fairfield, Purchase

The controversial U.S. News & World Report’s College Guide is out — controversial because Columbia University skidded to No. 18, leading to questions about how the rankings are determined. But for many students, parents – and schools – the rankings are a source of interest and pride. With so many categories, there are bragging rights for many.

Fairfield University is the top ranked institution among schools that moved into the National Universities category this year, placing No. 115. Among private institutions in the National Universities category, Fairfield placed in the top 75.

Fairfield also earned the No. 29 spot among national universities ranked for Best Undergraduate Teaching. U.S. News & World Report also recognized Fairfield among the top 50 for Alumni Giving, among the top 100 for Graduation and Retention Rates and among the top 75 in the Best Colleges for Veterans category.

Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report listed Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY), as one of the Top Ten Public Liberal Arts Colleges and among the best National Liberal Arts Colleges. Purchase, which is ranked as one of the most ethnically diverse liberal arts colleges, is also listed as a top performer in the nation on social mobility, which evaluates how well colleges serve low-income students.

“We’re pleased that Purchase has been nationally recognized for providing an excellent public liberal arts education that is focused on fostering diversity and helping students of all economic background succeed,” Anna Valinoti, interim director of admissions, said in a statement.

In addition to the U.S. News rankings, Purchase was recently listed as one of the “Top 388 Colleges” in the nation by The Princeton Review in the 2023 edition of its college guide. The Princeton Review also lists Purchase as a Best Northeastern College, and among the most LGBTQ-friendly and Green Colleges. Home to the acclaimed Performing Arts Center, Purchase was ranked on the list of Best College Theaters.

Purchase was also selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of “The Fiske Guide to Colleges.” Purchase is one of only 10 public colleges on the list. The colleges were chosen by the editors for “outstanding educational value as determined by academic quality in relation to the net cost of attendance.”