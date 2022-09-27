Trend of the week – Cents and scent-sibility

Fragrance is a $30-billion-a-year industry, with the United States about 10% of a market that expected to grow to more than $40 billion by 2028. Where prices are concerned, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Amaffi, the ultra luxe perfume house new to the metro area, has four fragrances that may have men tapping into their inner James Bond of “Casino Royale” – the aromatic, roulette wheel-inspired Place Your Bets ($3,800); the musky Lucky Dice ($3,500); the spiced citrus Royal Flush Diamond ($3,200); and the woody Royal Flush Club ($3,200).

British perfumer Clive Christian gets ready for the holidays with Original Collection Traveler’s Sets in Masculine and Feminine, featuring the house’s 1872, No. 1 and X collections ($295 each). Or spring for Art Deco Blonde Amber and Art Deco Amberwood ($550) for those with blond ambitions or Crab Apple Blossom ($450) to welcome in fall.

Clive Christian fragrances are available at Bergdorf Goodman, sister store Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and clivechristian.com.