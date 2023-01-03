Trend of the moment – entertaining after the holidays

The stress of the holiday season has led some, particularly in the professional world, to a movement that is sure to catch on – the post-holiday party. Why crowd everything into December when January looms before you like a vast icy desert?

Tyler Gerry – owner of Torrison Stone & Garden in Durham, a landscape construction company that serves all of Connecticut – said the trend of hosting post-holiday office parties has many organizations looking to book a space after the New Year. Additionally, employers are back to throwing the caliber of holiday parties that were planned pre-pandemic, according to HR Dive. Companies are using their annual parties as morale boosters, toasts to surviving Covid-19 and opportunities to reunite or even meet coworkers for the first time in person.

Pent-up demand for in-person parties has many event venues in Connecticut booked solid well into next year. For those looking for an outside-the-office space for a corporate meeting or a spot for a soirée, Gerry has come up with a creative solution. Businesses and families can host any size event at the Tap Room, Fire Room or Outdoor Showroom at Torrison Stone & Garden. www.torrisonstone.com

“Our indoor showrooms are so impeccably appointed, they offer an inviting, cozy spot for any type of gathering,” Gerry said. “We have hosted professional workshops, networking events and retirement/birthday parties, as well as bridal and baby showers.”

The idea to offer Torrison’s spaces for events resulted from the construction of a 10,000-square- foot outdoor showroom in 2019. The initial purpose was to allow customers to see Torrison’s materials used in real-life displays. Gardens and landscaping surround walking paths leading to several different fireplace and firepit areas with seating.

“After we completed the design, we thought it was a great place to host a party,” said Gerry. “We added a pavilion with full kitchen, a pub shed and even a putting green and cornhole boards to offer guests of all ages some fun activities.”

The outdoor space has been in high demand with many businesses and families opting to gather outside due to continued health concerns.

That same year, in response to the explosive popularity of craft breweries, the Torrison Tap Room was built. The rustic, paneled 500-square-foot room has a 12-foot bar with stools and garage-style doors that open to a patio area for indoor/outdoor parties in warmer weather. There is also a large conference table, with access to a keg cooler, a coffee/water station and an audio/visual setup for presentations.

Last year, Torrison opened the Fire Room to showcase its natural stone veneer fireplace surrounds and immediately started booking events. With leather couches and a spacious fireplace, the 1,000-square-foot room has a fully-equipped bar/kitchen, a Sonos system and an audio/visual setup for any winter celebration.

To make party planning stress-free, Torrison’s event coordinator is available to assist with every detail.

“Hosting events has become an integral part of our operation that we all truly enjoy,” Gerry said. “With our central location and flexible spaces, we encourage anyone who is hosting a special celebration to come for a tour.” – edited by Georgette Gouveia