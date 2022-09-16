Time for Yonkers Riverfest

Yonkers Riverfest, presented by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, celebrates its 30th anniversary from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Since 1992, Riverfest has been a family-friendly event, welcoming more than 15,000 people to celebrate the Yonkers community downtown. Against the backdrop of the Hudson River, festival-goers will enjoy musical entertainment, cuisines from around the world, a Yonkers Wine & Food Fest, arts and crafts, kids activities, rides and slides, face painting, shops and other vendors.

“We are beyond excited…that Yonkers Riverfest is back,” said Sara Brody, executive director of the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID. “Riverfest is all about celebrating our community. This festival is the perfect way to come together, celebrate and have fun. So join us as a guest, sponsor or vendor for a Yonkers Riverfest unlike any other.”

Added Mayor Mike Spano: “After two years of missing this beloved Yonkers tradition, I am excited that Riverfest will be back this year for residents and visitors of our community to enjoy. Riverfest is a great day to experience the best downtown Yonkers offers while enjoying the beautiful waterfront.”