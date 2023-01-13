Tiffany’s ‘Lock’ on the new year

Tiffany & Co., with stores in The Westchester in White Plains, Greenwich and Westport, has announced the expansion of its Lock Collection, including an array of rings, earrings and pendants in rose gold, with multiple colorways debuting later this year.

Tiffany Lock is fittingly supported by a new ad campaign featuring Rosé from K-pop girl group Blackpink.