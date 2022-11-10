Tiffany meets Warhol for a merry yuletide

Tiffany & Co. – with stores in The Westchester in White Plains and in Greenwich, Westport and Farmington, Connecticut – has debuted the Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol campaign film starring brand ambassador Hailey Bieber.

Shot by Mario Sorrenti in New York City with photography by Raymond Meier, the film brings the holiday season to life in a larger-than-life party filled with diamonds, Tiffany Blue Boxes and no-rules attitude. In addition to the Warhol-inspired film, the house will also offer exclusive Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol limited-edition designs at its stores and on Tiffany.com, with everything from tableware and tree ornaments to playing cards and more.

“This holiday season, we wanted to celebrate Andy Warhol and uplift his connection to Tiffany & Co. by taking inspiration from the iconic greeting cards that he created for our clients in the ’50s and ‘60s,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president, product and communication. “The campaign video brings these elements together by paying homage to our longstanding relationship with the one of the world’s most celebrated artists.”