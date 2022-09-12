The Westchester Parks Foundation salutes Robison

When the Westchester Parks Foundation holds its 2022 “Parks Are Essential” Gala 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, its honorees will include Robison, the Port Chester-based home comfort company.

Robison will receive the Business Impact Award for its contributions to Westchester’s Winter Wonderland and Bicycle Sundays on the Bronx River Parkway.

The evening will support the foundation’s Merriwood at Camp Morty, helping to develop the skills of 200 underprivileged teenagers.

For tickets and sponsorships, click here.