The Westchester gives on Giving Tuesday

The Westchester is participating in Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, the biggest day in nonprofit fundraising, with some moneys raised at the White Plains-based mall benefiting the Pediatric Cancer Foundation (PCF). Several retailers, including Tory Burch, Burberry, David Yurman, The Lud and Chokomode, will donate a portion of their sales on this day to the foundation. Other retailers making donations to benefit PCF include Pandora, Warby Parker, Casper and Yogibo.