The Picture House’s family fun

The Picture House Regional Film Center is hosting two free events for families Saturday, Sept. 24.

At 9:30 a.m., the Bronxville theater will hold “Family Day,” offering film-centered activities for families with children in grade 5 and under. In keeping with The Picture House’s mission of fostering a love for film in people of all ages, this program gives children the opportunity to participate in a hands-on filmmaking workshop and watch a specially curated selection of short films.

At 4 p.m., the Pelham location will host “Student Showcase,” a presentation of the short films made by participants in The Picture House’s school break camps and summer camps, as well as the films made in special workshops held in partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs and Girls Inc. The Picture House will roll out the red carpet for these young filmmakers and their families, giving them the opportunity to see their work on the big screen. The screening is also open to the public.

Said Francile Albright, deputy director and director of education at The Picture House: “Free programs like Family Day and Student Showcase give kids experiences that cultivate their creativity and give them a personal connection to film. They’ll exercise their imaginations and learn new skills in the filmmaking workshop, and the shorts program is an entertaining way to expose them to the types of stories that can be told through the art of film. Student showcase gives campers who have made films through our programs the chance to see their hard work up on the screen. It’s wonderful to see the pride and excitement they take in sharing their films with family and friends. We’re incredibly proud to offer these programs to local families.”

The “Family Day” filmmaking workshop will be capped at 15 students, and registration is required. The short film program is open to all, no registration necessary, and will run from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The “Student Showcase” requires no registration.

For more, call 914-738-7337 or email info@thepicturehouse.org.