The Music Conservatory of Westchester boosts the recording industry

The Music Conservatory of Westchester recently unveiled five new studios, including a recording studio with audio and video capability — which will be available not only to its students but as a rental for professional musicians.

The White Plains-based music school will be the very first organization in Westchester to offer pre-college training for high school students in recording engineering and music production. The project is five years in the making.

“The idea was to take the conservatory into the 21st Century with technology-based programming and also to meet some other space needs in terms of our teaching studios,” Jean Newton, the conservatory’s executive director, said in a statement. Besides the recording studio, the conservatory inaugurated a digital piano lab, a large rehearsal space, a new percussion studio and an additional music therapy studio.