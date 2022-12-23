The many meanings of Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 25, is Christmas, a holyday/holiday that has myriad meanings. For many, it’s just another day. For others in retail, hospitality and entertainment, it’s an important make-or-break time of year for their bottom line. For still others, particularly in essential services, it may be a day to mark the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem, but they have to work.

Others will celebrate the spirit of the day – sharing it with family and friends, helping those for whom life has been unkind – but not its religious aspect, while many will mark the occasion by attending a church service that for them is what Christmas is all about.

What all these groups may agree on is that in a season of darkness that mirrors so much of the international scene, the national mood and personal struggles, Christmas marks the triumph of light and the joy of one who brought light to the world.

However you may “dispose the day,” to borrow from Shakespeare, we at Westfair wish you a Merry Christmas.