Sweetflexx lets you exercise in your leggings

If you’re like me, you work out in leggings and you sometimes use resistance bands. So what about if you combined the two?

Enter resistance leggings from Sweetflexx. This is the athletic wear that you can sport all day long – it combines your clothing and the gym all in one – to use resistance to make you stronger. The technology bands built into the leggings that you wear apply a slight but constant resistance with every step you take. So whether you’re going about your day, or chasing your dreams, Sweetflexx will be with you, every step of the way.

Indeed, here is the result of a Yale University study on Sweetflexx: “…testing indicates that wearing Sweetflexx for a day results in an extra 255 calories burned…”

All I can say is “Wow. The leggings, which are also available at TJ Maxx, cost about $72 each and come in six styles.

Here are some tips: I used the sizing chart and found that my size was between a size 4 and 6. So I ordered both. But I have to say that they were extremely tight, uncomfortably so. I then ordered an 8 and a 10 and, believe it or not, I needed a size 10, if not a 12, to feel comfortable, and I am a solid size 4 in all my other clothing. Still, I love wearing my Sweetflexx leggings and knowing that my legs, hips and thighs are getting a workout all day long. They also put a bit more pep into my step. Who can beat that? – Debbi K. Kickham

For more about Debbi, follow her on Instagram at @DebbiKickham.