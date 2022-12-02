‘Stroll’ on down, up, over to Westport this weekend

The Westport Downtown Association has joined forces with Dan Woog’s “06880” for the “Holiday Stroll” 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. It’s a giant open house that gives the downtown’s stores a chance to shine. Newcomers to the stroll include Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar; Mexicue restaurant, which started out as a food truck (one of the hottest trends in the food and professional education industries); The Contemporary Art Modern Project Gallery; and WHIP Salon Westport.

The stroll starts on Upper Main Street.