Stepping Stones to sobriety

Substance abuse, alcoholism and addiction continue to be a major problem in our area and across the nation. As National Recovery Month winds down, Katonah’s Stepping Stones – Historic Home of Bill and Lois Wilson – cofounder of Alcoholics Anonymous and co-ounder of Al-Anon Family Groups respectively — is presenting a staged reading of their story through of diaries, letters and other writings on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The play “Bill W. & Lois W.: Their Journey in Letters,” shines a light on the lives of the longtime New Yorkers, who had a lasting effect in fostering worldwide 12-Step recovery programs that continue to aid millions of people and families.

Performances take place at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Admission is $25; $10 for those 21 and under. For more, visit steppingstones.org.