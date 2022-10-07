Spotlight on flora, fauna and Halloween in the Bronx

The New York Yankees aren’t the only excitement in the Bronx these days.

The Bronx Zoo is working with other zoos and partners toward a major milestone in the conservation of the Rote Island (pronounced RO-tee) snake-necked turtle (Chelodina mccordi). Thirty-six zoo-bred turtles left the Bronx Zoo Sept. 27 bound for Mandai Wildlife Group’s Singapore Zoo as part of a collaboration that will eventually introduce the animals to their native range in Indonesia, where the species is functionally extinct.

At the neighboring New York Botanical Garden, it’s time once again for “Kiku” (through Oct. 30), the Japanese art of the chrysanthemum. Both the garden and the zoo are prime attractions for families in October, with the zoo’s “Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching” (Oct. 7 through 29) and NYBG’s “Fall-o-Ween” (through Oct. 31).