Spotlight on auction houses, galleries – Rago and Larchmont’s Clarke

According to IBISWorld, the auction industry is a $7-billion-a-year business, with 20,625 houses and galleries employing 46,090 people. Many hold sales in the metro area.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at The Peninsula, New York in Manhattan, Rago holds a by-appointment preview of its Fall Jewelry auction, featuring pieces by Cartier, Tiffany & Co., David Webb, Aldo Cipullo and Taffin; diamonds galore, including a rivière necklace and a pear-and-baguette-cut diamond brooch, complemented by a 6. 42-carat pear-shaped diamond ring; Art Deco treasures; and Gene Moore’s circus figures for Tiffany. The auction takes place Oct. 26 in Lambertville, New Jersey. For more, call 609-460-3619 or email jewelry@ragoarts.com.

Then on Oct. 29 and 30, the Clarke Auction Gallery in Larchmont holds an auction of art, including Latin American paintings and New England landscapes; antique, Victorian and Mughal jewelry; silver; and decorative objects.

“The selection of fine art in this auction that came from an important New York City gallerist’s estate was so good and large that we decided to expand to a two-day auction format,” said owner and auctioneer Ronan Clarke. “We are also excited by some very choice examples of diamond jewelry, Rolex watches and statement pieces for the home.”

Clarke Auction Gallery is at 2372 Boston Post Road. For more, visit clarkeny.com or call 914-833-8336.