Spotlight of the week – Thalle Industries

As we head into fall, Thalle Industries, headquartered in Briarcliff Manor, is providing rock and other quarry products to high-profile construction sites throughout the region.

“Virtually every construction project requires some form of rock or stone, whether that’s for asphalt, concrete or fill,” Glenn Pacchiana, Thalle Industries’ president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are proud to supply high-quality, locally sourced construction materials to our clients as they improve the built environment for the Hudson Valley’s residents.”

Thalle Industries supplies high-quality virgin and recycled aggregate, asphalt products and brownfield fill for the construction industry. Thalle produces virgin stone products at its Fishkill, quarry, while recycled stone comes from its Virtual Quarry in Elmsford.

Indeed, thousands of commuters drive by Thalle Industries’ highest-profile projects, including:

The Interchange at I-287 and the Saw Mill River Parkway: The ramp reconstruction will address the weakening of the wall ramp to eliminate stability concerns.

Amazon warehouse in Hawthorne: Thalle is supplying thousands of tons of stone products for the $99 million project under construction on the former site of the Green Valley Nursery at 211 Saw Mill River Road.

Regeneron in Greenburgh/Mount Pleasant: Last month the biotechnology company broke ground on a $1.8 billion research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities project that will create at least 1,000 new full-time jobs in the next five years. Thalle is providing stone to various contractors at the site.

Broadview Senior Housing at Purchase College: The mature-adult community offers apartments and villa residences with amenities, including multiple dining venues, a fitness center, an indoor heated pool, a spa and salon, a state-of-the-art theater, a library and more. Thalle provides stone products.

Croton-Harmon Yards Complex: The final phase of the reconstruction of the century-old complex will result in a new maintenance facility to service the Metro-North Railroad’s electric fleet. Thalle is supplying stone and asphalt, with some of the rail yard’s construction debris sent to Thalle’s Elmsford recycling center.

Recently completed construction projects that used Thalle products include two sports fields at the Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt; shoreline rocks at Lighthouse Landing in Sleepy Hollow; and asphalt for the Pudding Street Bridge over the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley.

For more, visit thalleindustries.com.