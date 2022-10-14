Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown’s other history

Almost everyone knows about “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Washington Irving’s 1820 short story about the Headless Horseman. Lesser known – but just as important — is the development of medicine in the area, particularly Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, in Sleep Hollow.

It’s a subject plumbed in The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown’s new exhibit “From House Calls to Hospitals” (through Nov. 30), which charts the hospital’s trajectory from a donated 69-acre plot of land in 1956 to a complex that is in the midst of the largest expansion in its history. That

includes a new PET-CT scan for cancer patients (opened earlier this year), a Center for Advanced Procedures in Neurosciences and a cutting-edge Maternal-Child Health Unit.

Hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and by appointment. The historical society is at 1 Grove St. in Tarrytown. For more, contact historicalsociety10591@gmail.com.