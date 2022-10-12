‘Serious Fun,’ seriously

Montefiore Einstein, ArtsWestchester and I Love New York present the Serious Fun Arts Festival, Wednesday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 16, in White Plains. The fest features 15 new artworks, a Gallery Hop, live painting demonstrations, free concerts, a Headliner Concert Celebration, an art fair, DJs and pop-up dance performances – all highlighting the skills of more than 200 artists. The full schedule of events is here: https://artswestchester.org/serious-fun-arts-fest/.