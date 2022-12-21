Home Exclusives Say it with (paper) flowers

Georgette Gouveia
FreshCut Paper offers a variety of three-dimensional botanical decorations for all seasons. Here the Winter Joy Bouquet and the Winter Tree. Photographs courtesy FreshCut Paper.

Looking for recyclable decorations that take up little space and that you can even mail as gifts for the cost of a few Forever stamps? FreshCut Paper offers three-dimensional botanical decorations for all seasons. The Winter Tree ($20) is a 15-inch representation of a snow-kissed balsam fir that comes with a base, 36 colorful birds that slot onto the tree and a matching note card.  

The pop-up Winter Joy Bouquet ($12) of red amaryllises and white lilies – also with a complementary note card – nestles in a bed of boxwood and holly.  

These are just two of the offerings that you can enjoy and then pack away with no muss or fuss.

