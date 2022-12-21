Say it with (paper) flowers

Looking for recyclable decorations that take up little space and that you can even mail as gifts for the cost of a few Forever stamps? FreshCut Paper offers three-dimensional botanical decorations for all seasons. The Winter Tree ($20) is a 15-inch representation of a snow-kissed balsam fir that comes with a base, 36 colorful birds that slot onto the tree and a matching note card.

The pop-up Winter Joy Bouquet ($12) of red amaryllises and white lilies – also with a complementary note card – nestles in a bed of boxwood and holly.

These are just two of the offerings that you can enjoy and then pack away with no muss or fuss.