Royal Mail to issue new stamps honoring Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

The U.K.’s Royal Mail will honor the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II with the release of four commemorative stamps featuring portraits of the monarch at different points of her 70-year reign.

The stamps are the first to be approved by King Charles III and are based on photographs taken of the Queen in 1952, 1968, 1984 and 1996. The Royal Mail will release the stamps for sale on Nov. 10.

The Royal Mail also announced the definitive stamps that featured the Queen’s image and special stamps that pictured the monarch in silhouette will be updated to feature King Charles “in due course.” Pre-announced stamp designs featuring the Queen’s image will be distributed and issues planned in order to “minimize the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch” while new stamps featuring King Charles will enter circulation once current stocks of stamps are exhausted.