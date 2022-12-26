Ring in the new year with these holiday hotspots

While Jeremy Wayne’s Table Talk offers places for New Year’s Day brunch in the Dec. 26 issue of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, we’d thought you’d enjoy more on where you can ring out the old (before you lunch with the new):

Augustine’s Salumeria

This Mamaroneck newbie has quickly become a Sound Shore favorite. While the regular menu will be available, you won’t want to miss specials like Lobster Fra Diavolo, House Made Cotechino and Foie Gras Black Truffle Arancini. A Champagne toast is included with your meal at midnight. 914-315-6541, augustinesny.com

Chutney Masala

For the new year, Chef Navjot Arora and team are hosting at the Dar E Mehr Zorashtrian Temple in Pomona. The evening includes an open bar, a multicourse international buffet, belly and Bollywood dancing, a Champagne toast and more for $120 per person. 646-645-9511.

L’inizio

Chefs Heather and Scott Fratangelo’s four-course offerings include such Ardsley faves as Baked Clams, Creste di Gallo and Crispy Butternut Squash Parmigiana – sprinkled in with some special offerings like Lobster Risotto, Pumpkin Ravioli with Amaretti Cookies and Sage and Filet Mignon. Don’t miss Heather’s Warm Chocolate Tart for dessert. The evening runs $150-plus per person, with wine pairings for each course at an additional $25. 914-693-5400; liniziony.com

RiverMarket Bar + Kitchen

This Tarrytown restaurant highlights ingredients from local farms and artisans. On New Year’s Eve, the eatery will be open from noon to 9 p.m., offering the regular menu and a cocktail list. New Year’s Day, check out brunch from noon to 4 p.m. 914-631-3100; rivermarketbarkitchen.com

Sonora Restaurant

Sonora in Port Chester’s three-course menu for $78 per adult and $50 per child (12 and under). includes Lobster Butternut Squash Bisque, Octopus and Shrimp Ceviche, Chef Rafael Palomino’s signature Paella and more. Save room for dessert: It’s a sampling of the chef’s favorites. 914-933-0200, sonorarestaurant.net

The Greekish

Join Chef Constantine Kalandranis for a four-course meal at this Harrison establishment —plus a glass of bubbly served with dessert—for just $95 per person. The first course includes Fresh Shells and Dayboat Crudo or Signature Dips and Warm Pita. For the second course, there are Lobster Smothered Potato Croquettes. Entrées feature some of the latest menu offerings – 28 Day Dry-Aged Ribeye Steak, Octopus served with Foie Gras or Vegetarian Hand-Rolled Pasta. 914-732-3333, thegreekish.com/harrison

X20 Xaviar’s on the Hudson

On New Year’s Eve, enjoy a special multicourse menu and Champagne toast at midnight for $120 per person. The seating runs from 5 to 10 p.m. 914-965-1111; xaviars.com/x20

Planning to party at home? Add delicacies like fresh black or white truffles, caviar, smoked salmon or shrimp cocktail to your menu from Milton Point Provisions in Rye. To order, email info@miltonpointprovisions.com.