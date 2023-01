Sunday, Jan. 15, would’ve marked the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968. This year, Monday, Jan. 16, is the federal observance of his birthday, an occasion that will be marked by parades, concerts, workshops, readings and reflections on the oratory of the civil rights leader, who reminded us that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”