Purchase Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ moment

Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 17 through 20, Purchase Opera and its director Jacque Trussel will present the luscious music of Jules Massenet’s “Cendrillon” (“Cinderella”). This timeless story of a scullery maid who becomes a princess will be offered in a condensed version with English surtitles in the Conservatory of Music’s Recital Hall on campus at 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 through 19 and 1 p.m. Nov. 20.

Purchase Opera features students of the Conservatory of Music’s Voice and Opera Studies. The company has won more than a dozen top awards from the National Opera Association for its professional-quality productions, as well as the American Prize for best director and the Ernst Bacon Memorial award for the conducting of American music.

Admission is free. For more, call 914-251-6700 or email music@purchase.edu.