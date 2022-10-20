Purchase College honored by the U.S. State Department’s Fulbright program

Purchase College, SUNY has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). This designation recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) have achieved with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

In addition, Purchase College President Milagros “Milly” Peña, Ph.D., has received the Fulbright-Hays/Garcia Robles Research Award for her work studying Latina activists in Mexico and Texas. “As a Fulbright recipient, my international research provided me with a whole new outlook and a deep appreciation which enriched me both professionally and personally,” she said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work Purchase is doing to ensure that students and faculty have opportunities for globally-focused education and cross-cultural experiences both here on campus and abroad.”