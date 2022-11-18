NYBG announces new photography fellowship

The Humanities Institute of the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) has a new photography fellowship created by Larry Lederman, a member of NYBG’s board of advisers. The Larry Lederman Photography Fellowship will be awarded annually to an outstanding established or emerging photographer whose work focuses on gardens or landscapes and demonstrates excellence and a creative approach to the art of landscape photography. The application period runs through Dec. 31.

The selected fellow will receive a $20,000 grant disbursed in installments for a nine-month term, March 1 through Nov. 30, 2023, during which time the fellow will have complimentary access to NYBG’s 250-acre landscape and historic collections. The fellowship is available to any photographer 21 years of age or older who is a United States citizen or an international photographer currently authorized to work in the U.S. The inaugural fellow will be announced in February.

For an application and more, click here.