NY and CT heart personal training

When it comes to personal trainers, Connecticut and New York are always on the hunt, though they have a way to go to beat Massachusetts and their fellow East Coast states.

New analysis reveals that Massachusetts is the U.S. state most interested in having a personal trainer, while South Dakota has the least interest.

The research by Fitness Volt analyzed Google search data from the last 12 months for terms associated with interest in a personal trainer. The number of searches for these terms was then combined to give each state a total score to discover the states most and least interested in having a personal trainer.

The study revealed that Massachusetts takes the top spot as the state with the most searches for terms related to interest in personal trainers. Search terms including “online personal trainer,” “personal trainer” and “how much does a personal trainer cost” added up to a total of 12,740 average monthly searches. This was then compared with the state’s total population to reveal the rate of searches per 100,000 people, which resulted in a total of 184.6 searches on average per month – the highest rate in the U.S.

Rhode Island ranks as the state with the second-largest interest in having a personal trainer, with a combined monthly average search volume of 178.9 per 100,000 people.

New Jersey comes in third in the rankings, with a combined average monthly search volume of 165.9 per 100,000 people.

Ranking as the state with the fourth largest interest is Washington, which has a combined search volume score of 157.3.

Virginia has a combined search volume of 151.1, making it the fifth most interested in a personal trainer.

Georgia comes in sixth, with a combined search volume of 148.5 per 100,000 people for search terms such as “personal trainer” and “online personal trainer.”

Placing seventh is Connecticut, with a combined search volume of 146.7 per month per 100,000 people.

Despite Florida’s large population, its combined search volume of 141.5 is 43.09 below the top-ranking spot of Massachusetts, nevertheless making it the state with the eighth-highest interest in personal trainers.

Colorado comes in as the state with the ninth highest interest in finding a personal trainer. with an average monthly search volume of 140. 6 per 100,000 people.

New York places 10th with 140.06 combined monthly searches.

At the other end of the scale, South Dakota is the least interested in having a personal trainer, with only 39.7 searches per 100,000 people, coming in at a rate of 145 fewer searches per 100,000 people than Massachusetts.

