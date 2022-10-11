Northern Westchester Hospital nurses welcome their U.K. counterparts

Among the many accolades Northwell Health’s Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco has received is Magnet designation, considered the gold standard of care and innovation for hospitals worldwide, including nursing excellence. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, nurses from its international partner hospital, East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust in the United Kingdom, are visiting for the first time to gain insight on best nursing practices to help their hospital attain Magnet designation in the U.K.

Here in the U.S., only 9.4% of hospitals have achieved Magnet status. Magnet hospitals invest in their nurses with ongoing education and career development. Studies have shown that when hospitals implement and acquire Magnet recognition, a daunting process, they nevertheless significantly improve the quality of their environment for nurses and patients alike.

“We are honored and excited to be part of this ground-breaking new initiative, Magnet4Europe, which has been funded by the European Commission,” Catherine Waters, director, Magnet Program and nursing quality at Northern Westchester Hospital, said in a statement.

Member of both hospitals’ nursing staffs will attend the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence/Magnet Conference in Philadelphia from Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13 through 15, to celebrate their achievements and learn more about improving nursing care and work environments.