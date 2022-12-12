New York state helps keep the supply chain moving

One of the pandemic’s biggest ripple effects was its disruption of supply chains, both global and domestic. Freight businesses move trillions of dollars in goods each year, and these disruptions can make it difficult for businesses to provide goods to customers. It can also force consumers to pay a premium for goods that are harder to find.

Nearly half of all businesses in the United States reported domestic supply-chain issues entering 2022, with the manufacturing, retail, construction and hospitality sectors most affected, in that order. Within the U.S., certain locations are responsible for a higher volume of goods being shipped than others. To determine the states that ship the most goods to other states, researchers at Smartest Dollar – a self-described “team of financial nerds and consumer advocates” – calculated the total value of goods shipped, the value of goods shipped as a proportion of the U.S. total and the most common type of goods shipped. States were then ranked according to the total annual value of goods shipped.

The group’s new report ranked New York sixth with approximately $590.5 billion in goods – most commonly miscellaneous manufactured products – shipped to other states every year, accounting for 4.1% of the country’s total.

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Total value of goods shipped: $14,517,812,000,000;

Value of goods shipped as a share of U.S. total: 100%;

Most common type of goods shipped: Motorized and other vehicles (including parts).

Connecticut was No. 25, with $189.7 billion dollars in goods shipped – mainly motorized and other vehicles, including parts – for 1.3% of the country’s total. The top 10 were California, by itself the world’s fourth largest economy; Texas; Illinois; Pennsylvania; Ohio; New York; Michigan; Florida; Georgia; and New Jersey.