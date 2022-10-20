New York City gym memberships slim the wallet

New York is the most expensive city in the United States for a gym membership.

The research, conducted by fitness resource totalshape.com, analyzed data from cost-of-living site Numbeo to discover the average price of a gym membership across a list of 80 American cities.

Residents of New York pay $106.06 per month, $61.68 more than the country’s average of $44.98. San Francisco was second, followed by Santa Barbara, with Washington, D.C., fourth and Anchorage a surprising fifth. (The cheapest urban gym membership can be found in Mesa, Arizona, at $18.29 a month.)

“Working out is a vital use of your time for not only your physical health but your mental well-being, too,” a spokesperson for totalshape.com said in a statement. “Whilst exercise can be done from anywhere, a gym membership can serve as a motivating factor for your fitness goals, whilst offering a space to escape from everyday life. The disparities in gym membership cost across the states is shocking to see. Some areas have a much more accessible rate.”