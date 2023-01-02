New Year, new you

Making New Year’s resolutions is a time-honored tradition, but many times, those resolutions are easier to make than to keep. The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, and White Plains Hospital, our “Live Fierce, Take Action” sponsor, have tips to help you set goals that will improve your health all year long.

“Resolutions can be hard to stick to, especially when we set goals that are too hard to reach,” said Gabriela Grasa, M.D., a cardiologist with White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. “This year, jump-start your wellness by setting attainable goals. Rather than going to extremes such as running several miles per day or eating only vegan foods, set yourself up for success by making incremental lifestyle changes you can maintain throughout the year.

Here are five simple and easy New Year’s resolutions to try this year:

Rethink what you drink

Cut out sugary drinks to reduce your consumption of empty calories. Drink more water to stay hydrated and healthy. Add color to meals

Include fruits and vegetables in every meal and every snack. You’ll feel energized from the nutrients and will be less likely to fill up on less healthy alternatives. Be active

The best exercise is the kind you can do consistently, so figure out what works best with your schedule and lifestyle. It could mean going for a walk once a day or hitting the gym three times a week. Reduce sodium

Cut back on packaged and processed foods. Most of the sodium in our diets comes from these sources so make sure to read the labels and see how much salt is hiding in your groceries. Stress less

While managing stress is easier said than done, doing so can improve your health. but stress can be bad for your health. Check out some tips to stress less here .

“Whether you work on all five of these resolutions or just one, you’ll be taking a positive step towards living a healthier lifestyle and protecting your heart,” Grasa said.