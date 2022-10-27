New Bronxville dwellings, courtesy Kings Capital Construction

Kings Capital Construction has unveiled its latest development at 100 Pondfield Road in Bronxville.

The Oct. 20 ribbon cutting included a tour of the two- and three-bedroom residences, which range from $1.3 million to $2.2 million and feature oversized windows, tall ceilings and wide-plank European white-oak floors. Open kitchens offer custom cabinetry, quartz counters, Viking appliances and porcelain farm sinks. In-unit LG washer-dryers make laundry convenient. Primary suites have expansive closets and en–suite spa baths with radiant-heat floors. Secondary bedrooms include large closets and well-appointed baths. The residence is pet-friendly and includes a fitness room, a co-working space and garage parking, one spot per unit. And it’s all situated in a village known for its schools, parks, public library and close proximity – a 30-minute Metro-North commute – to Grand Central Terminal in New York City.