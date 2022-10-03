Montefiore Multiple Sclerosis Center helps entrepreneur walk again

Jessica Cheng, owner of the eponymous graphic design firm and a resident of southern Westchester County, woke up one morning, expecting a typical day of meetings and design briefs. But before she could get out of bed, she realized one leg felt strange. Soon, she couldn’t walk without a cane and needed help to get to the bathroom – leaving the ambitious entrepreneur to wonder if she’d ever be well enough to walk again or run her business. The disability came on so quickly that she felt alone and overwhelmed.

While seeking answers for what turned out to be the challenging diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Cheng was referred to Lauren Gluck, M.D., at the Montefiore Multiple Sclerosis Center on the hospital’s Hutchinson Campus in the Bronx. Gluck treated Cheng for her physical MS symptoms but also supported her emotional well-being and helped her understand how MS may shape her future. After her initial treatments, Cheng can walk normally and has the energy to tackle building her business.

Gluck and the MS Center recently earned recognition from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society with the designation of Center for Comprehensive MS Care, one of two such centers in the Bronx. The MS Center focuses on coordinated, multidisciplinary care, helping those with MS manage this chronic condition and promote comfort, function, independence and wellness. Residents of Westchester now have another option to get excellent care for MS closer to where they live and work.

