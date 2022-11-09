Mmm – Mexico’s best mocktail martini

(Editor’s note: Westfair senior luxury travel and beauty writer Debbi K. Kickham returns with this report from Cancún: )
I recently visited a fabulous all-inclusive resort – the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach, which is home to some of the most stunning talcum-powder sands I’ve ever experienced. At this hotel, where all of your meals and spirits are included in the price or your beautiful room, I happened upon this deeply delicious drink – the nonalcoholic Ginger Martini.
Try it at home. It’s ginger-iffic:
The Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancún’s Ginger ‘Martini’
1 ounce ginger syrup
1.5.ounces cranberry juice
1.5 ounces lemon juice
.5 ounce orange concentrate
One Splenda sachet
Mix together and add a twist of lime. You won’t be able to have just one.
