Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital ‘Goes the Distance’

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla will hold its 18th Annual Go the Distance Walk and Family Fun Day Sunday, Sept. 18, with children who have been treated at the hospital for various conditions serving as ambassadors.

“Go the Distance” is one of five public fundraising events at the hospital on Sept. 18. The others are the Healing Half Marathon; the Kyle Goldberg 10K; the Evan Lieberman 5K; and the Pick Two Challenge. To take part or support the day, click here.