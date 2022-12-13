Home Exclusives Make mine magenta

Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry’s “Viva Magenta” collection includes this rubellite tourmaline and red spinel ring as well as this pink tourmaline bracelet.

Call it purplish-reddish-pinkish-mauvish-crimsonish. Call it whatever, but magenta is having a rosy moment. It’s the Pantone color of 2023 and already designers of every stripe are rushing out their wares to capitalize on the lusty shade.  

Silicon Valley’s Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry has curated a “Viva Magenta” collection of pieces in rubellite tourmalines, red spinels and garnets. Meanwhile, fabric brands Stout, Marcus William and Bassett McNab have gotten in on the act, along with  Ngala Trading, Dowel Furniture and Fayette Studio, a custom-rug maker in Greenwich.

