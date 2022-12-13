Make mine magenta

Call it purplish-reddish-pinkish-mauvish-crimsonish. Call it whatever, but magenta is having a rosy moment. It’s the Pantone color of 2023 and already designers of every stripe are rushing out their wares to capitalize on the lusty shade.

Silicon Valley’s Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry has curated a “Viva Magenta” collection of pieces in rubellite tourmalines, red spinels and garnets. Meanwhile, fabric brands Stout, Marcus William and Bassett McNab have gotten in on the act, along with Ngala Trading, Dowel Furniture and Fayette Studio, a custom-rug maker in Greenwich.