Luxury news of the week: Georgina Bloomberg to preside over One Drop Foundation event

Georgina Bloomberg is many things – an accomplished equestrian with horse farms in North Salem and Wellington, Florida; a young-adult novelist; a mother; a philanthropist; and an animal rescuer.

Now we can add to her résumé honorary president of One Drop Foundation’s “La Cuvée One Drop 2022,” a philanthropic extravaganza taking place Nov. 12 in Las Vegas. The event – to benefit the foundation’s mission of ensuring sustainable access to safe water in underserved local and global communities and celebrate its 15th anniversary – will include a gastronomic dinner designed by the team of Rivea by Alain Ducasse, followed by a performance from Cirque du Soleil, an exclusive auction and an after-party at Skyfall Lounge at Delano Las Vegas. Auction items include a one-of-a-kind Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Self-winding Chronograph watch, an Alain Ducasse Versailles dining experience, a stay at Sting’s Il Palagio estate in Tuscany, a signed Romero Britto artwork and a stay for 20 people at billionaire Cirque du Soleil and One Drop founder Guy Laliberté’s private 20-acre estate on the Big Island of Hawaii. – edited by Georgette Gouveia

For reservations and more, contact Tiffany Twohig at tiffany@moonridgegroup.com.