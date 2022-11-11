Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum asks: Are you a Jackie?

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s annual tea returns in person on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. with an event that looks at the late first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis as an ultimate influencer.

With no monarchy to emulate, Americans have long been drawn to women who possessed style, charisma and grace – qualities “Jackie” possessed in abundance. Costume and textile historian Kathleen Craughwell-Varda, author of “Looking for Jackie: America’s Fashion Icons,” will consider the “Jackies” of their era, women who, since the 1800s, have had a similar effect on American fashion. The lecture will reveal how these women’s distinctive personal styles captured the imagination of the American public.

“Fashion Influencers Across History: Social Tea” will feature refreshments, a silent auction and a hat contest as well.

Tickets are $65; $60 for members, and can be purchased here.