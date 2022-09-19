Litchfield Crossings sponsors New Milford’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

Litchfield Crossings, New Milford’s largest shopping center, invites friends, neighbors and local businesses to join it in sponsoring and supporting the annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities will begin on the New Milford Green at 8:30 a.m., with the Promised Garden Opening at 10 a.m. and the Walk at 10:30 a.m.

“We are honored to be a part of this inspiring community event to raise funds and awareness for all those in our community struggling with Alzheimer’s,” Kristen N. Gizzi, Litchfield Crossings’ executive director, said in a statement. “And most importantly, we encourage all of you to donate, volunteer…walk with us.”

According to an Alzheimer’s Association spokesperson, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is the world’s largest fundraiser for care, support and research into the disease. The goal of the local walk this year is to raise $90,000 to donate to the association. So far 74% of that has been raised. “Our mission,” added the spokesperson, “is to provide education and support to the millions who are afflicted with dementia, while advancing research toward methods of treatment, prevention and ultimately care.”

To contribute, volunteer or “to walk,” contact wbshrene@alz.org.