Keeping your pet safe this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, has scanned its database of more than 750,000 pets and found that historically there is a noticeable increase in chocolate toxicity claims beginning now through the end of the year. In some years, toxicity claims have spiked more than 70% at Halloween.
In severe cases, Trupanion has paid claims for toxicity treatment in the $7,000 to $8,000 range. However, the average costs of common Halloween toxicity claims pet parents could experience are $500 (chocolate), $650 (raisins) and $725 (sugar substitute xylitol).
Given that spooky fact, Trupanion recommends that pet parents keep any candy or treats they may have around for Halloween in a safe place that is not accessible to their pets. Other tips include keeping your pet away from lit candles, corn decorations (another no-no) and trick or treaters themselves, lest your pet bolt out the door or view the wee witches and goblins as intruders.
Lastly, make sure your pet is comfortable wearing a costume, should you choose to play dress up. Acclimate your pet before the big day, and if your pet is uncomfortable, ditch the look in favor of pet treats and cuddles.
