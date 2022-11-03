Keeping your brain sharp

With Alzheimer Awareness Month in mind, cognitive health advocacy nonprofit Sharp Again Naturally (SAN) has teamed with Cambridge Brain Sciences, a third-party testing service, to offer an online assessment that measures diverse cognitive functions. This assessment helps people understand brain health measured against age-related baselines and shows where improvements can be made. The assessment is $35 and can be completed on a desktop/laptop computer. After the assessment is completed, a SAN health coach will help participants review the results and formulate a plan of action.

A recent study by Blue Cross Blue Shield showed instances of early-onset dementia and specifically Alzheimer’s increasing at an alarming rate – up 200% from 10 years ago in ages 30 through 64. While this is due to many factors (including current lifestyles, stress, trauma, poor nutrition and more), one thing is certain – prevention and early intervention are critical. Assessing your cognitive status is the first step to ensure on-going brain health so that people can live life with their cognition intact.

“Monitoring brain health is as important to our long-term well-being as monitoring physical health,” Lisa Feiner, co-founder and board chair of SAN, said in a statement. “Multiple studies have shown that plans focused on prevention and early intervention offer the best cognitive outcomes. We are excited to offer this opportunity to those interested in understanding their brain health.“