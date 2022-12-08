It’s the Bees Knees – really

With our recent package of stories on Neiman Marcus Westchester and its restaurant Mariposa, we thought you’d enjoy the recipe for one of the restaurant’s new cocktails, the Bees Knees:
The Bees Knees
Ingredients:
2 fluid ounces Empress 1908 Gin
¾ fluid ounce lemon juice
½ fluid ounce honey syrup
1 lemon twist
1 martini or coupe glass
Directions:
Combine the first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
Cap, shake and strain them into the designated glass.
Garnish with a lemon twist.
For more, visit neimanmarcus.com.
