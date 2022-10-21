It’s Christmas in…October

Christmas decorations are a $29-billion industry, so it’s no wonder the season seems to start earlier each year. One thing is certain: By October, it’s in full swing, before the ghosts and goblins of Halloween have even faded.

American Christmas in Mount Vernon, which creates many of New York City’s iconic yuletide displays, has announced it will open the doors to its 110,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom to the public for the first time this year for a “Christmas Experience.”

The experience will include not only a warehouse tour but a walk through Santa’s Village, with its enormous animatronics and multiple, selfie-ready displays, a visit to the gift shop and a special pop-up store where you can purchase decorations used on TV shows and in department store.

Tickets for the “Christmas Experience,” which opens with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 4 and runs through Dec. 23, are available online, with proceeds donated to The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, North East STEM Academy and The Mount Vernon Youth Shelter Program. There will be a special fundraiser on Dec. 3 for Ronald McDonald House, and those tickets will be available on the Ronald McDonald House website.

For timed “Christmas Experience” tickets — $15 weekends and $10 weekdays – click here.