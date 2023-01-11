It’s a white chocolate world in the winter

Perhaps the harshest of seasons, winter is also one of chocolate’s finest moments. (Come on, how many of you gave or received the treat over the holidays?)

Tea expert and Wake Up With Westfair contributor Ellen Easton said, “You can take the mystery out of expensive truffles and make a batch of your own. It’s easier than you may think. The secret is the better the chocolate, the better the truffle. Begin with any good quality store-bought chocolate of your choice and then get creative to add flavors, nuts and coatings.”

Here’s her recipe for White Chocolate Truffles:

Ingredients:

Double boiler

Parchment or wax paper

Wire rack or tray

8 ounces white chocolate* (examples – Lindt or Ghirardelli)

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Optional: Extracts, grated nuts, sprinkles, cocoa, crushed candy canes.

(*Milk or dark chocolate may be substituted for white chocolate.)

Directions:

Place the chocolate in the top of a double boiler. Make certain the bottom of the pan does not touch the water underneath. Slowly melt it over a low flame, stirring occasionally. Add heavy cream.

When melted, add a few drops of any extract of choice, if you desire an additional flavor. Once blended, remove the mixture from the heat. Place the bowl, covered with cling wrap, in the refrigerator for five to 10 minutes to allow the mixture to become pliable. Remove.

Using a small scoop, melon baller or measuring spoons, make chocolate balls in the desired size. Using butter paddles or your hands, roll the chocolate into shape. If using an outside coating, place the coating into a separate bowl. With a slotted spoon, gently dust all sides of the chocolate.

Set the chocolate into candy cups on a wire rack or tray. Place the tray in the refrigerator to set the chocolate. Once it’s set, remove and serve it or box it to give as gifts. Yields 12 to 24 pieces depending on size.

Bonus note: To make a quick white, milk or dark hot chocolate, place one or two truffles in the bottom of your mug or teacup. Pour warm milk over the truffles. Stir. Violà – delicious hot chocolate.