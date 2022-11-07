Is your garage putting your car at risk?

In 2020, the FBI reported that 810,400 vehicles with a value of $7.4 billion were stolen.

While there are many ways to decrease the likelihood of car theft, such as not leaving keys in or near a parked vehicle and never leaving a running car unattended, nothing compares to the safety of parking behind a closed garage door, ideally with home security measures in place. While parking inside a garage may seem like an impossibility to those who have spent years filling up the space with a combination of valuable and unwanted items, Garage Living – a 17-year-old, Canadian-based garage-transformation company with a franchise in Norwalk – can make it a reality.

Garage Living works with each client to create a space with ample room for parking and storage as well as options for multipurpose functionality.

“Our seasoned team of experts specialize in creating spaces that not only provide a safe place to park, but also offer a place to securely store everything from workout equipment to valuable sporting gear,” Aaron Cash, president and co-founder of Garage Living, said in a statement.

Following the initial consultation, on-site visit, product selection and space planning, the transformation typically takes only two to four days to install.

