Is your garage putting your car at risk?

In 2020, the FBI reported that 810,400 vehicles with a value of $7.4 billion were stolen.
While there are many ways to decrease the likelihood of car theft, such as not leaving keys in or near a parked vehicle and never leaving a running car unattended, nothing compares to the safety of parking behind a closed garage door, ideally with home security measures in place. While parking inside a garage may seem like an impossibility to those who have spent years filling up the space with a combination of valuable and unwanted items, Garage Living – a 17-year-old, Canadian-based garage-transformation company with a franchise in Norwalk – can make it a reality.
Garage Living works with each client to create a space with ample room for parking and storage as well as options for multipurpose functionality.
“Our seasoned team of experts specialize in creating spaces that not only provide a safe place to park, but also offer a place to securely store everything from workout equipment to valuable sporting gear,” Aaron Cash, president and co-founder of Garage Living, said in a statement.
Following the initial consultation, on-site visit, product selection and space planning, the transformation typically takes only two to four days to install.
For more, click here.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.