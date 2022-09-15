Hospice of Westchester turns 30

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) will host its annual “In Celebration” gala cocktail reception 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Westchester Country Club in Rye. The event will mark the organization’s 30th anniversary and honor HOW’s staff and volunteers, as well as patients and their families. The evening will also feature a “Celebration of Life” for longtime supporter Anna L. Shereff and her son, Jesse M. Shereff.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again gather in person for our ‘In Celebration’ reception, which always provides a great opportunity to recognize those who have dedicated their time and resources to our organization,” said Mary K. Spengler, M.S., L.H.N.A., CEO of HOW. “After the unprecedented events of the last two years, it is truly an honor to recognize and celebrate the unwavering dedication of our staff and volunteers, as well as the strength of our patients and their families.”

“In Celebration” event co-chairs include William F. Flooks, Jr., Michele and Terry Geller, D.D.S., and James P. O’Toole. The grand sponsor is Rochelle Shereff. Premier sponsors include Beecher Flooks Funeral Home Inc.; Michele and Terry Geller, D.D.S.; Grassy Sprain Pharmacy; The Hildegarde D. Becher Foundation Inc.; Barbara and Paul T. Khoury, M.D.; and White Plains Hospital. Signature Sponsors include Co-Communications Inc.; and PKF O’Connor Davies LLP.

The gala will feature food and entertainment in a cocktail party environment. Proceeds from the event will support The Anna & Louis H. Shereff Caregiver, Complementary Care and Bereavement Programs.

Individual tickets ($325) and sponsorships are available. For more, contact Holly Benedict at hbenedict@hospiceofwestchester.com or 914-682-1484, ext. 122.